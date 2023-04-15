Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.7% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $221.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,591,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,118,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.02.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

