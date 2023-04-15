Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,048 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 580,450 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

