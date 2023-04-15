Dai Price Up 0.1% This Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.21 billion and approximately $89.62 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,205,647,317 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

