Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

DHR opened at $251.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.