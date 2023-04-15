DataHighway Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $679,276.58 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $4.84 or 0.00015912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $155.91 million and approximately $679,276.58 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,181,593 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.57142065 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $690,081.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

