Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 248.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance
Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.28.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 54.56% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile
Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. The firm is also involved in acquiring and processing 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data to providers of multi-client data libraries for use in the onshore drilling and production of oil and natural gas as well as directly to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dawson Geophysical (DWSN)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.