Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 248.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 54.56% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWSN. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,053,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. The firm is also involved in acquiring and processing 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data to providers of multi-client data libraries for use in the onshore drilling and production of oil and natural gas as well as directly to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

