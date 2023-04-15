Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.77. 1,113,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,401. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.30.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

