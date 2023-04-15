Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65.
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Company Profile
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (DFHTU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.