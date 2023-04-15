Defira Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,087.15 (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Defira has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Defira token can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Defira has a market capitalization of $40.91 million and $3,087.15 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Defira Token Profile

Defira’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.04145114 USD and is up 6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,480.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

