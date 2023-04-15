DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 145,500 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of Kroger worth $46,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.65 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.