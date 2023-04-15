DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 155,861 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,861 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of ON Semiconductor worth $42,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Shares of ON stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

