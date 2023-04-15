DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 167 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $48,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,576.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,496.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,420.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.