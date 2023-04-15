DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61,583 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $97.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.