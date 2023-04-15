DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 47,960 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,960 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $44,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15,175.0% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ENPH opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.86.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

