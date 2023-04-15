DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 6,917 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Microchip Technology worth $38,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,255,000 after acquiring an additional 137,009 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.