DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $51,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after buying an additional 186,843 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,614,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,219,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $290.35 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.69.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.