DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $35.27 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,174 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $35,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.57 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

