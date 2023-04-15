DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $30,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 427,438 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,446,000 after acquiring an additional 327,581 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,500 shares of company stock worth $13,981,315 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Avian Securities lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 133.80 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

