DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 171,183 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,183 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.31% of Bentley Systems worth $31,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $241,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,056,283.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,056,283.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,992. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

