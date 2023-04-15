Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Trimmed by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. 15,803,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,698,867. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.