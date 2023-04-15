Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.64.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,925,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

