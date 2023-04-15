Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines updated its Q2 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.00-6.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 606,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 429,590 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

