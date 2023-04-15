DeltaFi One Day Volume Tops $16,986.64 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $16,986.64 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

