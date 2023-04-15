Dent Market Cap Achieves $114.65 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $114.65 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Dent alerts:

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars.

