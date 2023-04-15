Dero Market Cap Reaches $117.37 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $8.72 or 0.00028772 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $117.37 million and $214,617.62 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,309.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.73 or 0.00319145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00072868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00535195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00437425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,458,410 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.