Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $189.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $161.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day moving average of $159.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

