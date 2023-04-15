Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $406.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $399.00 to $406.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on URI. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $431.38.

Shares of URI stock opened at $378.05 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.49 and its 200-day moving average is $370.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 42.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 4.97%.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

