Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $137.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.36.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $125.87 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day moving average of $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

