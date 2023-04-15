Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 260 ($3.22) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PZC. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.53) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 216 ($2.67) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 255.25 ($3.16).

Shares of LON:PZC opened at GBX 198 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. PZ Cussons has a one year low of GBX 163.40 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 223 ($2.76). The company has a market cap of £848.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,414.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

