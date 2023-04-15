dForce USD (USX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,124.79

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $37.99 million and $3,124.79 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.73 or 0.00319145 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011221 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000177 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,189,951 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00649835 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $4,199.62 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

