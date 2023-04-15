Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,107. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $968.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 10.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

