Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Dogness (International)

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dogness (International) Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOGZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 15,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Dogness has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $6.63.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

