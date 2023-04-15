DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

DG stock opened at $213.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.37 and a 200 day moving average of $234.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

