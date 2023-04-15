DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 32,705 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,705 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $33.49 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

