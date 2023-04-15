Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Trimmed by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dover Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Dover stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.64. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

