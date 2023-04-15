East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, an increase of 405.6% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EJPRY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.29. 24,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,841. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

