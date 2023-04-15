Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $58,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $161.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.28. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

