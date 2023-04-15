Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ebix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Ebix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Ebix has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $552.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of Ebix

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ebix by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ebix by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance.

