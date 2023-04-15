Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). Approximately 16,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 56,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.79 ($0.01).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.83.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th.

About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

