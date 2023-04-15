Edmp Inc. Acquires 3,984,132 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 6.5% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $89,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after buying an additional 1,604,742 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. 6,262,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

