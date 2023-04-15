Edmp Inc. Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. owned 0.96% of General Dynamics worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,754,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,582,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.69. 1,130,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,652. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.