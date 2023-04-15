Edmp Inc. Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,896,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,484,000 after buying an additional 121,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.43. The company had a trading volume of 381,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,477. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average of $313.98.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.20.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

