Edmp Inc. Purchases 3,295,715 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6,884.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295,715 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 3.4% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Edmp Inc. owned 0.16% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $46,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,260,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

