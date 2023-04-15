Edmp Inc. Takes Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 361,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. Edmp Inc. owned 0.68% of Assurant as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.11. 365,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,477. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.64. Assurant had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Stories

