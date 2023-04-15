Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Update

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the March 15th total of 52,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 495,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

ELEV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.95. 158,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,525. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($3.42). Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

