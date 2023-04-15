Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 368,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $86.36 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $88.16.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

