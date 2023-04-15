Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.79.

EXK stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $818.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

