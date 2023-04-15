Energean (LON:ENOG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Energean from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,585 ($19.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Energean Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Energean stock opened at GBX 1,298 ($16.07) on Wednesday. Energean has a 1 year low of GBX 929.50 ($11.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,622 ($20.09). The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16,225.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,304.19.
Energean Company Profile
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.
