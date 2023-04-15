Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $117.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.41.

ETR opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.01. Entergy has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 30.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 177.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 530,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,107,000 after acquiring an additional 339,050 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

