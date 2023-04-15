EQT (NYSE:EQT) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.